102,000 Shares in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Acquired by Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 102,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 42,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25,935 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 28,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEEL stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.75. 255,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,078. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Separately, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of products that address significant unmet needs in Central Nervous System (CNS) disorders and other rare disorders. The company was founded by Raj Mehra in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

