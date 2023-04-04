10,167 Shares in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ) Acquired by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 97.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PBJ stock opened at $45.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.63. Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF has a one year low of $41.86 and a one year high of $49.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.61.

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.