Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,559 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet makes up 1.7% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.08% of Zimmer Biomet worth $22,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 817,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,458,000 after buying an additional 40,317 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 34.3% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 52.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.2 %

ZBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.06.

NYSE ZBH traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $128.95. 282,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,704. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.78 and a 200 day moving average of $119.89. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $135.05. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Featured Stories

