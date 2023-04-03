Zambesigold Price Up 33.8% This Week (ZGD)

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Zambesigold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00002162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zambesigold has a market cap of $67.17 million and approximately $117,917.02 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zambesigold has traded 33.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zambesigold Token Profile

Zambesigold launched on May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official website is zambesigold.co.za. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zambesigold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zambesigold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zambesigold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

