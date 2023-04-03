XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of XPO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of XPO from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

In other news, Director J Wes Frye purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.74 per share, for a total transaction of $53,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in XPO by 673.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in XPO by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in XPO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in XPO by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in XPO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

XPO stock opened at $31.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. XPO has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $46.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.15.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. XPO had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that XPO will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

