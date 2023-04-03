XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Benchmark from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of XOS from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities downgraded shares of XOS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $0.60 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday.

XOS stock opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $88.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.15. XOS has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $3.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 9.40.

In related news, COO Giordano Sordoni purchased 56,729 shares of XOS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $60,132.74. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 23,731,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,155,526.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other XOS news, COO Giordano Sordoni purchased 56,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $60,132.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,731,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,155,526.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dakota Semler acquired 155,189 shares of XOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $145,877.66. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,453,229 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,035.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 643,667 shares of company stock worth $570,344. 54.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in XOS during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in XOS by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32,253 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in XOS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XOS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of XOS by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 47,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

