WOO Network (WOO) Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges

WOO Network (WOO) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One WOO Network token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000780 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WOO Network has traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. WOO Network has a total market cap of $367.71 million and $18.16 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WOO Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WOO Network Profile

WOO Network launched on October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,250,658,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,676,959,758 tokens. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. The official website for WOO Network is woo.org. WOO Network’s official message board is medium.com/woonetwork. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOO Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOO Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.