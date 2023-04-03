WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF) Short Interest Update

WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the February 28th total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 377.0 days.

WithSecure Oyj Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FSOYF remained flat at C$1.42 on Friday. WithSecure Oyj has a twelve month low of C$1.42 and a twelve month high of C$6.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.47.

Get WithSecure Oyj alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on FSOYF shares. Nordea Equity Research upgraded WithSecure Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered WithSecure Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

WithSecure Oyj Company Profile

WithSecure Oyj operates in corporate security business worldwide. Its software and services include WithSecure Elements, a cloud based security platform to reduce risk, complexity, and inefficiency; WithSecure Elements Endpoint Protection, a cloud-native AI-powered endpoint protection solution; WithSecure Business Suite for organization's security challenges; WithSecure Elements Endpoint Detection and Response; WithSecure Elements Vulnerability Management, a cloud-based vulnerability scanner that covers network, assets, deep web, and compliance; and WithSecure Elements Collaboration Protection; and WithSecure Cloud Protection for Salesforce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WithSecure Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WithSecure Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.