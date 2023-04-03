WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Hits New 1-Year High at $33.98

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.98 and last traded at $34.04, with a volume of 111491 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.87.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $558.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.71.

Get WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQDG. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 13.1% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,695,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,615,000 after acquiring an additional 196,334 shares during the last quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the third quarter valued at $5,005,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the third quarter valued at $956,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 5,979.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 14,471 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying total market stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada. The index is weighted by dividends paid. IQDG was launched on Apr 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.