Wirtual Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3,544.76 (WIRTUAL)

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Wirtual token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wirtual has a market capitalization of $100.23 million and $3,544.76 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wirtual has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wirtual Profile

Wirtual was first traded on September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Wirtual is wirtual.co. Wirtual’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.”

