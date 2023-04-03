Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,951 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Northeast Investment Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWR stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.05. The company had a trading volume of 523,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,162. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.92 and a 200-day moving average of $68.70. The company has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.73 and a 12-month high of $79.04.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

