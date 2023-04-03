Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $21,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. CICC Research started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,401,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,111,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.21 and a 200-day moving average of $87.21. The company has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $132.93.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $8,154,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,122,168 shares in the company, valued at $107,660,797.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $8,154,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,122,168 shares in the company, valued at $107,660,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,111.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 80,772 shares of company stock worth $3,744,062 and sold 140,532,616 shares worth $1,726,902,967. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Articles

