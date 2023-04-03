Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) is Robotti Robert’s 6th Largest Position

Robotti Robert lowered its holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Westlake makes up 3.5% of Robotti Robert’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Robotti Robert owned 0.18% of Westlake worth $23,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,239,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $332,196,000 after purchasing an additional 221,020 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Westlake by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,221,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $193,029,000 after acquiring an additional 150,636 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Westlake by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,012,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,820,000 after acquiring an additional 342,204 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Westlake by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 960,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,516,000 after acquiring an additional 138,910 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Westlake by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,396,000 after acquiring an additional 35,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on WLK. KeyCorp increased their price target on Westlake from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Westlake from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Westlake from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Westlake from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.64.

Westlake Stock Performance

WLK traded up $0.71 on Monday, reaching $116.69. The company had a trading volume of 156,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,057. Westlake Co. has a 1 year low of $81.29 and a 1 year high of $141.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.31.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.45). Westlake had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.98 earnings per share. Westlake’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 8.26%.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

