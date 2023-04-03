WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $247.95. 582,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,382. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $237.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $294.04.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

