Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Receives $51.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.88.

A number of research analysts have commented on WFC shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cfra upgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC opened at $37.38 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $53.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.83 and a 200-day moving average of $43.76.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

