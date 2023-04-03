Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHRGet Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $13.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $18.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an underweight rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $13.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.50. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $20.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.38.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 81.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 10.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 114,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 14.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 231,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 28,549 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,563,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,565,000 after purchasing an additional 488,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

