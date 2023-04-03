Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Grand City Properties (GYC)

Grand City Properties (FRA: GYC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/27/2023 – Grand City Properties was given a new €7.00 ($7.53) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/17/2023 – Grand City Properties was given a new €10.00 ($10.75) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/16/2023 – Grand City Properties was given a new €13.00 ($13.98) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/16/2023 – Grand City Properties was given a new €12.00 ($12.90) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/8/2023 – Grand City Properties was given a new €12.00 ($12.90) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

FRA GYC traded down €0.07 ($0.08) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €6.54 ($7.03). The company had a trading volume of 373,218 shares. Grand City Properties S.A. has a fifty-two week low of €16.61 ($17.86) and a fifty-two week high of €20.14 ($21.66). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €9.15 and its 200 day moving average is €9.64.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

