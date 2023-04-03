Wedbush Lowers Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target to $52.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Wedbush to $52.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.66% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MNST. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Redburn Partners upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.50 to $56.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.44.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.42. The company had a trading volume of 637,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,028,083. The stock has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.75. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $39.58 and a one year high of $54.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 75,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $3,898,552.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,399.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

Featured Stories

