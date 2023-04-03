Wedbush Lowers Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target to $52.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Wedbush to $52.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.66% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MNST. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Redburn Partners upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.50 to $56.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.44.
Monster Beverage Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.42. The company had a trading volume of 637,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,028,083. The stock has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.75. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $39.58 and a one year high of $54.52.
Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage
In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 75,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $3,898,552.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,399.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.
Monster Beverage Company Profile
Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.
