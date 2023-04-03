Warburg Research Analysts Give United Internet (ETR:UTDI) a €53.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($56.99) price target on United Internet (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UTDI. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €23.20 ($24.95) price target on United Internet in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.60 ($35.05) target price on shares of United Internet in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($26.88) price target on shares of United Internet in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group set a €26.50 ($28.49) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($33.33) target price on United Internet in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

United Internet Stock Performance

ETR UTDI opened at €15.87 ($17.06) on Thursday. United Internet has a twelve month low of €15.68 ($16.86) and a twelve month high of €31.85 ($34.25). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €19.80 and a 200 day moving average of €19.77.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

