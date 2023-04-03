Warburg Research Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €108.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($116.13) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAE has been the subject of several other reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €110.00 ($118.28) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €126.00 ($135.48) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($150.54) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($91.40) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($86.02) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Shop Apotheke Europe Price Performance

Shares of SAE opened at €83.42 ($89.70) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of €36.51 ($39.26) and a twelve month high of €105.25 ($113.17). The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of €69.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of €54.15.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

