Walken Price Tops $0.0470 on Exchanges (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Walken has a total market capitalization of $20.09 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Walken has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Walken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0470 or 0.00000167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Walken Profile

Walken was first traded on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,478,547 tokens. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Walken is walken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Walken Token Trading

