Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Position Reduced by Robotti Robert

Robotti Robert cut its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Robotti Robert’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 284.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 56.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 70,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $5,208,258.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 228,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,793,826.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Voya Financial news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 70,774 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $5,208,258.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 228,208 shares in the company, valued at $16,793,826.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 39,724 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $2,988,833.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 149,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,261,246.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,650 shares of company stock valued at $16,595,760. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VOYA traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.17. The stock had a trading volume of 693,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,401. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.20 and a 52 week high of $78.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.55.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VOYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.17.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

