VirtualMeta (VMA) Trading Up 4.2% Over Last Week

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last seven days, VirtualMeta has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One VirtualMeta token can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VirtualMeta has a market capitalization of $8.05 million and approximately $33,751.25 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About VirtualMeta

VirtualMeta was first traded on March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here. VirtualMeta’s official website is vmeta.studio.

Buying and Selling VirtualMeta

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.00345022 USD and is down -2.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $33,987.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

