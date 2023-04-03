Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) Now Covered by Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGLGet Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vigil Neuroscience from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Vigil Neuroscience Price Performance

Shares of VIGL opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $348.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 3.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.50. Vigil Neuroscience has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $16.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vigil Neuroscience

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIGL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 87.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 6,893.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. 88.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vigil Neuroscience Company Profile

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease.

