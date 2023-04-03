Verum Partners LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Verum Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. American Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 112,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 54,826 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.73. 3,814,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,630,858. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.75. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $106.87.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.