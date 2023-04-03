Verum Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Verum Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,027 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,051,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,952,000 after purchasing an additional 246,210 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,783,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,928,000 after purchasing an additional 307,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,561,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,045,000 after purchasing an additional 741,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,129,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,300,000 after purchasing an additional 75,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $71.82. 7,565,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,016,896. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $74.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.21 and a 200 day moving average of $65.63.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

