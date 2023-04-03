Verum Partners LLC Makes New $4.26 Million Investment in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Verum Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 79,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,000. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Verum Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.12. The stock had a trading volume of 59,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,258. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.75. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $59.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.