Vertcoin Trading Up 0% This Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Vertcoin has a market cap of $8.70 million and approximately $158,119.58 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000472 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,730.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.41 or 0.00329632 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00012400 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.14 or 0.00563048 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00073044 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.95 or 0.00454176 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003598 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,454,947 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

