Vertcoin Market Cap Reaches $8.61 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000468 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $8.61 million and $75,017.07 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,709.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.66 or 0.00330776 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00012311 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.97 or 0.00570104 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00072603 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.09 or 0.00447835 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003595 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,449,985 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.