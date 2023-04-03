Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 9.9% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $35,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $204.54. 552,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,210,562. The company has a market cap of $280.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $230.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.75.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.