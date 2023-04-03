Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $203.59 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.75. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $230.88. The stock has a market cap of $278.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

