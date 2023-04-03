Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,048 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 17.9% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $40,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 129,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,795 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 27,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the period. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.28. 105,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,911,989. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.38. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $77.78.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.