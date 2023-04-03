Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Triton Wealth Management PLLC

Triton Wealth Management PLLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOT. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 20,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $716,000. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $194.89 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $163.55 and a 52-week high of $229.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

