Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Stock Holdings Lowered by Bluesphere Advisors LLC

Bluesphere Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $139.16. The stock had a trading volume of 171,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,015. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.20. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $169.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

