United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 101,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 376.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 12,580 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 35,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $15,954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a $196.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Melius initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.0 %

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $192.13. The company had a trading volume of 878,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,891. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.62. The company has a market capitalization of $164.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

