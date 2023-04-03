United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.9% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $14,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.1% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $193.38. The company had a trading volume of 320,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,896. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $209.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.62. The stock has a market cap of $166.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $196.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other United Parcel Service news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

