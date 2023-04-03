United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 128,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,400,000 after purchasing an additional 14,736 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 101,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,592,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 376.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 12,580 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 35,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.8 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $196.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.22.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $1.50 on Monday, hitting $192.49. The company had a trading volume of 905,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,175. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $209.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

