UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Shares Sold by Robotti Robert

Robotti Robert lessened its holdings in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. UMH Properties comprises approximately 0.8% of Robotti Robert’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Robotti Robert’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $5,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 106,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $425,000. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMH Properties stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.81. 126,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $25.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -122.39%.

In related news, EVP Daniel O. Landy purchased 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $33,098.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,751.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael P. Landy purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 270,594 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,791.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel O. Landy acquired 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $33,098.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,670 shares in the company, valued at $429,751.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,552 shares of company stock worth $106,482. Company insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised UMH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities in seven states throughout the northeast. These states include New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana and Michigan. Manufactured home communities provide long-term appreciation, recession resistant qualities, and stable income streams.

