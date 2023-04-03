UMA Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,533 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 224.1% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. KGI Securities cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.74.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,833,447.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,221 shares of company stock worth $9,795,572. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSLA traded down $11.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $195.84. The stock had a trading volume of 102,602,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,548,828. The firm has a market cap of $619.66 billion, a PE ratio of 55.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.96.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.