UMA Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

UMA Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,588 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.7% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.33. 3,499,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,133,846. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $109.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

