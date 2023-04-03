UMA Financial Services Inc. Boosts Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,190 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 1.3% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at $128,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.49. 447,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,459. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.46 and its 200-day moving average is $24.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $27.81.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

