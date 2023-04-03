UMA Financial Services Inc. Acquires 360 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.62. The stock had a trading volume of 628,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,171. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $109.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.37.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

