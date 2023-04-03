Ultra (UOS) Trading 7.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ultra (UOS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Ultra token can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000851 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $71.72 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,747.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.24 or 0.00436948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00126711 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00029246 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00039956 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000563 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003024 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.2462249 USD and is down -0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $1,548,225.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

