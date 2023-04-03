Tuttle Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,296 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of A SPAC II Acquisition worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $189,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $315,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition by 24.7% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 57,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 11,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition during the third quarter worth $597,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASCB opened at $10.39 on Monday. A SPAC II Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $10.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.17.

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the industries that apply technologies, such as Proptech and Fintech in North America, Europe, and Asia.

