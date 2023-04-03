Tuttle Capital Management LLC Sells 4,710 Shares of Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ADRA)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC cut its position in Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ADRA – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the quarter. Alliance Entertainment accounts for 1.9% of Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alliance Entertainment were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADRA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliance Entertainment by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $892,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. increased its position in Alliance Entertainment by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 104,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 23,616 shares during the period. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADRA opened at $3.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.57. Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85.

Alliance Entertainment Profile

Adara Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on searching for businesses in the consumer products industry and related sectors, including those consumer industry businesses in the health and wellness, e-commerce, discretionary spending, and information technology sectors and related channels of distribution.

