Tuttle Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWOU)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWOU – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pono Capital Two were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTWOU. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pono Capital Two in the third quarter valued at $1,352,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pono Capital Two in the third quarter valued at $4,615,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pono Capital Two in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Pono Capital Two in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pono Capital Two in the third quarter valued at $4,013,000.

Pono Capital Two Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Pono Capital Two stock opened at $10.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.29. Pono Capital Two, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Pono Capital Two Company Profile

Pono Capital Two, Inc focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence companies, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming companies, distance learning, and e-sports companies.

