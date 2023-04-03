Tuttle Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHUA)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHUA – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,581 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC owned about 1.18% of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,014,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 231,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 146,188 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,521,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,220,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 76,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHUA stock opened at $10.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average is $10.29. SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $10.89.

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology and/or tech-enabled financial services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

