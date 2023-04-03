Tuttle Capital Management LLC Invests $611,000 in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV accounts for approximately 2.4% of Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Tuttle Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 200.0% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV alerts:

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ THCP opened at $10.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.55.

About Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.