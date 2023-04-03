Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $477.52 Million

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 2nd. During the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One Trust Wallet Token token can currently be bought for about $1.15 or 0.00004140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Trust Wallet Token has a market cap of $477.52 million and $14.69 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000103 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00009818 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000386 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00019334 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000948 BTC.
About Trust Wallet Token
Trust Wallet Token (CRYPTO:TWT) is a token. Its launch date was February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com. The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps.
Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet.”
Buying and Selling Trust Wallet Token
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trust Wallet Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trust Wallet Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Trust Wallet Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trust Wallet Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.