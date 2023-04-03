Triton Wealth Management PLLC Sells 80 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC trimmed its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,220 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 0.9% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 36,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,512,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 35,170 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,055,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,761 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,781,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies now owns 1,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 76,026 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,706,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $496.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $220.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $494.89 and a 200 day moving average of $489.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $574.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

